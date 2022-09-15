Patrick Joseph Connelly
Patrick Joseph “Pat” Connelly, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Connelly was born in 1949 in Delaware County, PA, the son of the late Mary and Martin Connelly. He was a graduate of Monsignor Bonner High School, Class of 1967, and Villanova University, Class of 1971, where he received a Bachelor’s Degree. Mr. Connelly was employed in sales and marketing in the automotive aftermarket industry. He retired after 45 years of service.
Mr. Connelly was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester. He was the past president of the Quakertown Jaycees and a current member of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Connelly was an avid woodworker and wood carver.
He married Linda Joy Korn on October 14, 1972, in Springfield, PA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Heather Ann Christy (Nick) of Portage, MI, Mary Lynn Fox (Preston) of Winchester, VA, Amy Marie Salamida (Steve) of Liverpool, NY; grandchildren, Jack, Tess, Liliana and Ivy; sister, Maureen Kerr (Ken); sister-in-law, Kay Ann Connelly; and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Peg Getty, and brother, John Connelly.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Omps Funeral Home Amherst Chapel starting at 1:00 pm.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A reception will follow the Mass at Omps Reception Center, Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions to be made in Pat’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall atwww.ompsfuneralhome.com
