Patrick K. Mulroney
Patrick Kevin Mulroney, 67, of Berryville, Virginia died Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Mulroney was born August 8, 1954 in Quebec, Canada, the son of the late Peter Joseph Mulroney and Helen Monica Graff Mulroney.
He was an operations manager for DHL where he worked for almost 40 years. Pat enjoyed the outdoors and took pride in his garden. He was a history buff and a collector of coins. He loved to travel and spend time with his family.
He married Marta Leslie Sullivan on April 22, 1994 in Leesburg, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are his three children; Monica Chapeau (Andy), Maris Mulroney, and Wyatt Mulroney, two grandchildren; Bronson and Roman Chapeau, three brothers; Michael, Peter, and Joseph Mulroney and Happy, his canine companion. He will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P. M. Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or to Clarke County Humane Foundation, PO Box 713, Berryville, VA 22611.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
