Patrick Lee McCarter “Pat”
Patrick Lee “Pat” McCarter, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. McCarter was born in 1948 in Arlington County, VA, son of the late Alfred and Sarah McCarter. He was a veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Corporal. Mr. McCarter attended the University of Richmond and was a Sales Associate at Jerry’s Chevrolet in Leesburg, retiring in 2018. He was a member of Cornerstone Chapel, Leesburg, VA.
Surviving are daughters, Kelley McCarter of Leesburg, VA and Casey McCarter Ryhal of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Joshua and Everly Ryhal; former wife, Wanda McCarter; sisters, Phyllis Enrico of Winchester, VA and Nancy Marsters of Clifton, VA; and brother, Bud McCarter of Culpeper, VA.
Along with his parents, Mr. McCarter was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Akre; and brothers, Michael and Alfred McCarter.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.