Patsy Ann Riggs
Patsy Ann Riggs, 59, of Winchester, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, in her residence.
She was born October 15, 1962, in Loudoun County, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Martin Hillyard.
She was married to Thomas Philip Riggs for 35 years.
Professionally she had worked at Bank of Clarke County.
Patsy was devoted to her family and will be remembered as a loving, doting matriarch.
In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing.
In addition to her husband and work family, she is survived by her children, Thomas Riggs, Jr. of Winchester, Michelle Riggs and her partner Chad of Oneida, NY, and Melissa Clinch and her husband Marc of Vernon Center, NY; grandchildren, Alexis VanDusen and her partner Elvis, Jasmine Clinch and her partner Zack, Sadie Riggs, Zane Riggs-Stanhope, and Bishop Riggs; great-grandchildren, Hayden Frazer, Paisley and Ryder Relyea; brothers, Robert, William, and Nathan Hillyard and a large extended family.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester officiated by Chaplain David Sipp. Interment will be private.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, Va. 22601.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
