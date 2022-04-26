Patsy Ann Strother
Patsy Ann Strother, 84, of Winchester, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Evergreen Nursing Home.
She was born March 5, 1938, in Hampshire County, WV, the daughter of Dorsey and Pearl Crouse Lupton.
She was married to Rodney Neil Strother for 57 years.
She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church in White Post.
Professionally, she had been a cook at Clarke County High School and later, Tastee Freeze.
In her spare time, she enjoyed the Winchester Speedway, the Charlestown Slots, and all of her grandchildren's numerous events. She never met a stranger and would help anyone in need.
She is survived by her children, Ulisa Barnes and her husband, Anthony, of Stephens City, and Rodney Strother II of Capron, VA; grandchildren, Trevor Barnes, Alexis Critchfeild and her husband, Steven, Camberlin Barnes, all of Stephens City; great-grandchildren, Adalin, Aiden, and Grayson; sisters, Carol Bauserman and Willmarie Franklin; numerous nieces, nephews, and a large extended family.
Her husband and sister, Barbara Lupton, preceded her in death.
Friends will be received at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester. Burial will be in Macedonia Memorial Cemetery in White Post.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "thank you" to Blue Ridge Hospice and Evergreen Nursing Home for their outstanding care of Mrs. Strother.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service,www.phelpsfunerals.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.