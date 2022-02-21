Patsy Anne Strawderman
Patsy Anne Strawderman, 67, of Winchester, VA passed away on February 18, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Patsy was born in 1954 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Jesse Sisk and Elizabeth Baker. She was a mother and a homemaker. Family was her whole life and she loved each of them completely. She was the best wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend God ever blessed us with.
She married her soulmate, Michael Strawderman, Sr., on August 19, 1972 in Winchester, VA.
Along with her husband, Mrs. Strawderman is survived by her daughter, Michelle Lake (Andy) of Inwood, WV; her son, Michael Strawderman, Jr. (Kristi) of Winchester, VA; her grandchildren, Drew Lake, Ashley Lake, Kaleigh Strawderman, and Ashton Strawderman; her sisters, Lillie Mae Orndorff, Betty Ann Swartz, Dorothy Ann Davis, Elizabeth Florrie Fletcher, and Mary Frances Anderson; and her brothers, Newman Kilver Sisk, Elwood Franklin Sisk, and Junior Allen Sisk.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jesse James Sisk and John Allen Sisk.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A graveside service will take place on February 23, 2022 at 12:00pm at Lamps Memorial Church Cemetery Wardensville Grade at 1772 Wardensville Grade, Winchester, VA 22602. A reception will follow at her son’s house at 1774 Wardensville Grade.
