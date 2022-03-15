Patsy Arlene Garrett
Patsy Arlene Garrett, age 73, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Luray, Virginia, and was the daughter of late Robert and Geneva Dean. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1967, in Winchester, VA. Mrs. Garrett was retired from United Airlines. Patsy was a devoted mother and grandmother with 2 children and 3 grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale, Florida.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Roger G. Garrett; son, John Robert Garrett (Anita); daughter, Susan Arlene Browning (Greg); brother, Donald Dean (Sandra); 2 sisters, Bonnie Milton (James) and Judy Strosnider (Holmes), and 3 grandchildren - Killian, Luke and Brooke.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17 from 6:00pm-8:00pm and a service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, March 18 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Entombment will be private.
A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.
