Patsy J. Johnson
Patsy Jean Simpson Johnson, 70, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in Emerald Isle, North Carolina.
Mrs. Johnson was born January 6, 1951 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of Stuart Henry Carter Simpson and Sindie Alberta Lou Lambert Simpson.
She was the owner and operator of the Lone Oak Restaurant in White Post before retiring.
She was married to Roger Lee Johnson who died on August 5, 2006. She married Steven Douglas Pumphrey on January 10, 2014 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are three daughters, Tiffany Munger (Steve) of Stephens City, VA, Cindy Orndorff (Gary) of Winchester, VA; and Christina Grabowski (Steve) of Boyce, VA; one brother, Gerald L. Simpson of Strasburg, VA; seven grandchildren, Nikki Reid, Corey Orndorff, Cody Orndorff, Bryce Munger, Brooke Munger, Ethan Grabowski, and Emma Grabowski and a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Reid.
Two sisters, Zora Simpson and Juanita Simpson and three brothers, Edward B. Simpson, H. C. Simpson, and Donald W. Simpson preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A. M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Bass Mitchell officiating. Entombment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester.
Pallbearers will be Corey Orndorff, Cody Orndorff, Bryce Munger, Ethan Grabowksi, Jack Montgomery and Gerald Simpson.
The family will receive friends 5:00 — 7:00 P. M. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., P. O. Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.