Patsy Lawson Payne Bergdorf
Patsy Lawson Payne Bergdorf, age 81, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born April 24, 1941, in Johnson City, TN, Patsy was the daughter of the late Fred Lawson of Cincinnati, OH and Loretta Collette Lawson McQueen of Johnson City, TN. Siblings (deceased) included Robert E. Lawson of Fresno, CA, Kenneth R. Lawson and Betty J. McQueen Simms of Jonesboro, TN. Missy McQueen, Patsy’s adopted sister, currently lives in Johnson City, TN.
Patsy was raised in Cincinnati, OH. She became a Specialist 4th Class in the Women’s Army Corp, last serving at Fort Riley, KS, where she married Specialist 4th Class Frank Ray Payne (deceased). Patsy and Frank had three children, Denise Payne Marcy of Winchester, VA, Paul H. Payne, Sr., of Gerrardstown, WV, and the late Danny Lee Payne of Strasburg, VA. Patsy earned her associate’s degree in computer information systems from Strayer College in May, 1993, married James L. Bergdorf, Jr. August 31, 2001, and retired from William A. Hazel, Inc. after 21 years of service.
Fiercely loyal to and protective of those she loved, Patsy gave of her heart selflessly and tirelessly to everyone she considered family. She will be greatly missed by those fortunate enough to call her friend, sister, aunt, wife, mother, Grandma, and Grammie.
