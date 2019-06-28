Patsy Lee Grim, 78, of White Post passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in her residence.
She was born March 11, 1941 in Clarke County the daughter of Melvin and Josephine Kent Grey.
She was married to Marvin Grim for 61 years. Mr. Grim preceded her in death.
Her hobbies included gardening and flowers.
She is survived by her children, Lynn Grim and her husband David Carver of White Post, Sue Cowgill and her husband Steve of Slanesville WV, Marvin Grim Jr. and his wife Susan of Winchester, Terry Grim and wife Rhonda of Stephens City, and Tina Grim of White Post; fourteen Grand children; twenty-two Great-Grandchildren and eight Great-Great-Grandchildren; siblings Kitten Dillow, Joe Grey and brother-in-law, Greg Grim.
Her siblings, Robert Grey, Carlton Grey, Phyllis Smedley, Bobbie King and Peggy Presgraves preceded her in death.
Interment will be private.
