Patsy M. Malone
Patsy McDonald Burner Malone, 71, of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Patsy was born October 14, 1948 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond E. “Jimmy” McDonald, Sr., and Iarrie Pearl Holtsclaw McDonald.
She retired from E. W. Armstrong in Winchester, where she worked as a bookkeeper.
She was a 1968 graduate of Clarke County High School; was a member of Salem Regular Baptist Church, Winchester Women of the Moose Chapter 1367, the Christian Motorcyclists Association, Ladies Auxiliary of Winchester Rescue Mission, and the American Cancer Society Relay for Life; and was active in the Clarke County Fair as well as 4-H, even being leader of the Hout 4-H Club for many years.
Surviving are her husband, John Malone; two sons, Raymond Dean Burner (Missy) and Michael Todd Burner (Laurel) all of Berryville, VA; step-daughter, Mary Louise Burdett of North Augusta, SC; and four grandchildren, Tara Lynn Burner, Franklin Dean Burner, Russell Logan Singhas, and Madison Isabelle Burner.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Dominick Burner, a brother, Raymond “Junebug” Ellsworth McDonald, Jr., and a sister, Jean Temple Tumblin.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Bruce Gray officiating.
Pallbearers will be B.E. Massie, Travis Smith, Quin Burner, Gene Smith, Doug Howell, and Chip Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Christian Motorcyclists Association of Frederick, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarke County Fair Homemaking, c/o: Elmer Lloyd, PO Box 208, Clearbrook, VA 22624.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.