Patti Haas Williams, 64, of Frederick County, Virginia went to be with her Lord Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
Patti was born October 31, 1955 in Winchester, Virginia, the daughter of the late Joan Pingley Haas and Thomas Elbert Haas, Sr. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and was also a graduate of the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Center, where she received her Law Enforcement Certification. Patti was employed at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at the time of her death, and had been for 27 years. In her tenure at the Sheriff’s Office she worked in Patrol, Investigations, and most recently as Coordinator of the Community Connections program. She enjoyed antique shopping and relaxing on the back patio listening to music and sipping her Diet Coke. Patti absolutely adored her grandchildren and cherished every moment with them. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt that will be dearly missed.
She married Richard G. (Gary) Williams on May 22, 1999 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Robin Maurer (Nathan) of Leesburg, Virginia; sons, Richie Pifer (Amanda) of Melbourne, Florida, Tommy Pifer (Cammy) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, and Ryan Williams of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Caleb Roberson of Camp Pendleton, California, Logan Roberson of Edinburg, Virginia, Marissa White of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, Logan and Justice Pifer of Winchester, Virginia, Ashlynn Pifer of Melbourne, Florida, and Trey Maurer of Leesburg, Virginia; sister, Sheila Almond of Stephens City, Virginia; and brother, Dennis Haas (Laura) of Front Royal, Virginia; and sister-in-law, Tammy Haas of Stephens City, Virginia. Patti is also survived by her beloved Red Heeler, Mr. Gibbs.
Along with her parents, Patti was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas E. Haas, Jr., and her cherished Blue Heeler, Rudy.
A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia.
A Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 17, at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, Virginia with Pastor Mark Ransom officiating. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office meeting room, 1080 Coverstone Drive, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patti’s memory to Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Community Connections, 1080 Coverstone Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22602.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.