Paul Christ Jensen, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Paul was born May 19, 1949 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of the late Leslie and Charlotte Jensen. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp, he was so very proud to have served his country. He married Bonita Lee Gray-Jensen on May 25, 2001 in Winchester. Along with fishing, and camping in his RV, Paul also enjoyed building things and always had his hands busy working on something, or as his family likes to say, "putzing."
Paul worked for many years as an electrician at Federal Mogul (formerly Abex) in Winchester and in the maintenance shop at Sysco in Front Royal where he also performed electrical duties. There was never a project he wasn't willing to tackle, keeping busy even during retirement while often assisting his son-in-law's with projects his daughters thought up.
Along with his wife, Bonita, Paul is survived by his daughters; Anna M. Elsea (Clint) and Beth R. Piper (Jacob) both of Stephens City, VA, his grandchildren; Eli N. Piper, Zoey M. Piper, Isabella G. Elsea, Charlotte E. Elsea, sisters; Carol Harrison, Mary Twitchell (Steve), and Brother; John Jensen (Marlene).
He was preceded in death by his infant sister, Beverly Jensen, and brother-in-law, Randolph "Rany" Harrison.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Valley Bible Church, 578 Double Church Road, in Stephens City at 1:00 pm with Pastor Dennis Elsea officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
