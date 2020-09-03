Paul D. Borror
Paul D. Borror, 76, of Clear Brook, VA, formerly of Burlington, WV, peacefully slipped up to Heaven on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by his children and family.
Born on April 17, 1944 in Moorefield, WV, he was a son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Turner) Borror. His parents died when Paul was very young and he was reared by Samuel and Elizabeth Smith of Reese’s Mill, WV. They also preceded him in death as well as two sons-in-law, Carl Borror and Gary Rohrbaugh; a sister, Mary Miller and a nephew, George Borror, Jr.
Mr. Borror was a 1962 graduate of Fort Ashby High School and was a lifetime member of the Headsville United Methodist Church. For many years, he owned and operated Borror’s Welding and Radiator Shop in Burlington and also was employed as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Winchester and was an avid hunter and card player.
Paul married Barbara G. Stonebraker of Headsville in June of 1962. They had four children, Debra Rohrbaugh of Winchester, James Borror and wife Yvonne of Clear Brook, Margaret Borror of Burlington and Melissa Borror of Keyser, WV. He also has one grandson, Travis Borror of Burlington; a brother, George Borror and wife Florence of Junction, WV and two sisters, Betty Setters of Baltimore, MD and Dorothy Sparks of Marietta, OK. Also surviving is Marsha (Barlow) Borror of Harrisonburg, VA.
Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the Smith Funeral Home, Burlington Chapel, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Brenda Shreve officiating.
Due to the current health concerns, face masks or coverings are required and guests are asked to please observe all social distancing guidelines.
At Mr. Borror’s request, all who will be attending either the visitation or service are asked to dress in casual (work or camouflage) clothing.
Interment will be in the Borror Family Cemetery, Burlington, WV.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Borror’s obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
