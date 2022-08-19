Paul D. Sirk Paul D. Sirk, 86, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Paul was born in Romney, WV, the son of the late Robert William and Elsie May Sirk. He served our country in the United States Navy from 1954-1958. He retired from Rubbermaid as a fork lift operator. Paul loved fishing and spending time with his family.
He married Patricia Ann Anderson on August 16, 1958 in Winchester, VA, she preceded Paul in death.
Paul is survived by daughters, Sharon Whitacre (Gary) and Linda Snow; grandchildren, Bradley Whitacre, Lori Drake and Troy Snow; sister, Deborah Walker and brother, Pierre Sirk.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia; son, Paul Anthony Sirk; sister, Alice Milburn; brothers, Richard and Robert Sirk.
A funeral service will be Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11am, held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Winchester, VA, 22601.
