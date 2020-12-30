Paul Edward Brown
Paul Edward Brown, age 86, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Wednesday, December 24, 2020, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg, Strasburg, Virginia. Mr. Brown was born in Newell, West Virginia on September 16, 1934, to the late Archie Glenn Brown and Joanna Elizabeth Bills Brown.
He graduated from St. Marys High School, St. Marys, West Virginia in 1954 and married Pauline Louise McVay of Marietta, Ohio on February 6, 1955.
While living in the St. Marys area Mr. Brown was employed by Marietta Precast Concrete and Standard Oil Co. He was also affiliated with the precast concrete industry in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Colorado before retiring from the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) in Washington, D.C. in 1989.
During the 1950’s Mr. Brown was privileged to work with and know personally the late engineer/architect Shao Pao Sheng and wife Shao Fong Sheng who lived in Williamstown, West Virginia at the time. The Shengs were brought to this country from China to study under famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Mr. Brown had many books and memorabilia about Mr. Wright.
Mr. Brown served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1963 and was a 32nd degree mason and Past Master of Washington, Virginia Lodge No. 78.
Surviving are his son, Brian A. Brown of Front Royal, Virginia, a daughter, Joni E. Beetem (partner John) of Arvada, Colorado, a sister, Betty McFarland (husband Robert) of St. Marys and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Louise McVay Brown, on September 22, 2020, an infant brother, two sisters Patty O’Neal and Carolyn Dotson and a brother Charles (Butch) Brown.
A private graveside service will be held at 2PM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the IOOF Cemetery, St. Marys, West Virginia.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
