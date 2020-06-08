Paul Edward Sheets, 60, of Stephens City, VA passed away on June 3, 2020 in his home.
Paul was born September 30, 1959 in Winchester, VA the son of Paul and Mertie Sheets. He was a mechanic at Hogan and Sons.
He is survived by his mother; Mertie Sheets, his children; Paul Sheets, Jr. of Inwood, WV, Stephanie Sheets of Mount Jackson, VA, Tiffany Sheets of Winchester, Silver Sheets of Stephens City, Christina Twigg of Winchester, Michelle Wilkins of Winchester, and Mikey Mckee of Winchester, his sisters; Mary Drummond and Tammy Boyce, as well as eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Sheets, and his granddaughter, Kinzy Guzman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 W Cork Street, unit 405 Winchester, VA 22601.
