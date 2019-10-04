Paul Emanuel Smoke, Jr. "Junior"

Paul Emanuel "Junior" Smoke, Jr., 93, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Evergreen Health and Rehab Center.
Mr. Smoke was born in 1926 in Bartonsville, VA, son of the late Elizabeth and Paul Smoke, Sr. He was a WWII veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of Private First Class. Mr. Smoke was a mechanic with Shenandoah Apple Co-Op. He loved playing the guitar and was always talking about his cat, Morrisey. Mr. Smoke attended Hotts Chapel Church.
Surviving is his companion of 30 years, Sarah Myers; three daughters and his grandchildren; sisters, Jean Testerman (Lee) of Henderson, NC and Cheryl Kirby of Winchester, VA; and extended family members.
Mr. Smoke was preceded in death by an infant son; sisters, Sarah E. Glynn, Elizabeth M. Walden, Lucy R. Fletcher; and brothers, John W., David A., Holmes D., Sr., and Edgar C. Smoke.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Paul Campbell officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Frederick County, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Holmes Smoke, Jr., Paul F. Smoke, David Smoke, Jr., Jeffery Smoke, Paul Glynn, and Pat Glynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
