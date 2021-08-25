Paul E. "Punchy" Bromley Jr., 74, of Winchester, VA passed away August 11, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Punchy was born June 9, 1947 in Winchester the son of the late Paul E. Bromley Sr. and Hazel "Peggy" (Lowery) Bromley. Punchy was a graduate of Handley High School and was employed as the Parts Manager at Kern Motor Company where he would eventually find himself retiring from. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of Vietnam, was very active with the South End Fire Company, as a young man was an avid duck pin bowler and an accomplished fast pitch softball player, in his late 40's and early 50's he fell in love with the game of golf and he loved woodworking.
In addition to his parents Punchy was also preceded in death by his brother in law Bill Stine.
He is survived by his son Michael Patrick Bromley; grandchildren Cory Michael Binkley, Megan Elizabeth Binkley and Dylan Alexander Watson; sister Ann B. Stine; brother Dennis J. Bromley (Bobbie); his nieces and nephews Tommy Stine (Tina), Casey Stine, Jennifer Bromley, Sarah Johnson (Kaj) and Anne Briggs (Cam); and also survived by his great nieces and nephews Madison Bromley, Elijah Stine and Ella Stine.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service Saturday, August 28 at 2:00pm at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester. Family and friends will be invited to share their stories and memories of Punchy. A reception will be held immediately after Punchy's service at the South End Fire Company. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to South End Fire Company, 17 W Monmouth St, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit Punchy's tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
