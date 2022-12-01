Paul F. Berghaus
Paul Frederick Berghaus entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 19, 2022. He was 82 years old.
Paul grew up in Chatham, New Jersey, and eventually settled in northern Virginia after completing his undergraduate education at the College of William and Mary, where he played intercollegiate level baseball, followed by military service as an Infantry Officer and Paratrooper in the United States Army. He married his college sweetheart, Carolyn Berghaus, née Hundley, in 1963. They began their marriage of over 59 years at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where Paul served as a troop leader and staff officer and Carolyn as a teacher in the elementary school on post. After leaving the Army, they moved to Fairfax and then Great Falls, where they raised their children and lived for 30 years before moving to their current home in Boyce. He was a loving, kind, and generous husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Paul spent most of his professional life in the financial investment and asset management sector. He founded the Cornerstone Investment Group and Cornerstone Asset Management Company, where he served as President until his retirement in 2021. Outside of his professional calling, Paul had a variety of personal interests. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, two of Paul’s great pleasures in life were baseball and classical music. He played baseball throughout his life, hitting fast pitch at the batting cage even into his 80s, and followed the game as an avid Yankee fan. Paul filled his days with his favorite classical composers, listening to recordings of their operatic, choral, and orchestral works and attending live performances whenever possible.
His professional and personal lives were built upon the cornerstone of an abiding love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and His church. Paul was devoted to the study of God’s Word as written in the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments. He was devoted to his own personal study of the Scriptures, and he taught and led Bible discussion groups over many years. Paul also served as an elder at Fourth Presbyterian Church in Bethesda, Maryland.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Franz Conrad Berghaus and Katharine Gleason Berghaus. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughter, Kay (Dennis); son, Paul T. (Mary); and ten grandchildren, Brian, Brandon (Kayla), Kevin, Mary Kate, Daniel, Paul F.C., James, John, Elizabeth, and Margaret. He is also survived by his brother, Bill Berghaus (Joy), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, Maryland, on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A reception with light refreshments will follow.
Contributions may be made in memory of Paul to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation by using the following link: https://dogood.t2t.org/
give/320847/#!/donation/
checkout.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To view the obituary and send condolences online visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.