Paul “Freddy” Snyder II
Paul “Freddy” Snyder II rejoined the Lord on April 14, 2022, at his home in Stephens City.
Freddy was born on September 14, 1956, in Winchester, VA, to Cecelia Snyder and the late Paul Snyder. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1976 and joined the Army shortly thereafter. Freddy was a member of Shawnee Fire and Rescue for 26 years and was also a member of the F.O.E. 824.
Freddy loved his wife and family, along with music, poker, baseball (the Nationals), football (the Redskins), fishing, hunting, and his cats and dogs. He met so many friends through the love of his hobbies and would always talk to anyone who would listen.
Freddy is survived by his wife, Rhonda; mother, Cecelia; mother-in-law, Bonnie Keplinger, and siblings, Theresa Caton, Sherri (Steve) Harman, Tony (Marion) Snyder, and Dwayne (Tonya) Snyder.
Freddy is also survived by his two stepchildren, whom he considered to be his own, Autumn Fuller and Joshua Fuller. He was also especially close to his nephews, John (Jessica) Caton, Dwayne (Michelle) Caton and Joseph Harman. Freddy loved and enjoyed being a great-uncle to several nieces and nephews too.
Freddy is preceded in death by his father, Paul Frederick Snyder Sr. and his brother-in-law, Jerry Caton.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 21 at 10 a.m. located at Burnt Factory UMC. The funeral will take place on April 21 at 11 a.m. at Burnt Factory UMC located at 1943 Jordan Springs Rd. Stephenson, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties at 111 Featherbed Lane Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.