Paul J. Doyle
Paul Jennings Doyle, 79 of Berryville, VA died unexpectedly on January 16, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center. He was born on February 07, 1941 in Southern Ohio, the son of Ervin Jesse and Edna Haynor (Burns) Doyle.
This 5-8” center for his high school basketball team married his most avid fan; a cheerleader named Patricia Ann Savage. These high school sweethearts spent the next 6-decades together the same way they began; hand in hand, each other’s biggest fan.
Lt. Colonel Doyle served over 35 years in the U.S. Army and subsequent civilian positions with the federal government.
Paul was an active member of St Bridget’s Parish serving as an usher, a member of the Men’s Club and a senior member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was active in his extended community as a member of the Lion’s Club and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by brothers Gene and Kenny, a sister Dolores and his son Robert Joseph Doyle. Surviving in addition to his wife Patricia are his sisters Nancy, Joan and Opal, his son, Paul J. Doyle, II (Michelle) of Glen Allen, and daughters Aileen T. Doyle (Patrick) of Charlotte, Martha Ann Doyle of Winchester and M. Sunshine Doyle of Winchester.
Paul and Patty were blessed with 12 grandchildren; William, Elijah, Bobby, Jake, Adelina, Sam, Addison, Ezra, Peyton, Max, Asa and Abram. Paul played an integral role in the lives of his grandchildren. Their lives are all the richer for the time he so selflessly shared with them. They are left with countless memories of Peepaw, all fond...often funny.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Bridget’s Chapel in the Field on Friday, January 29th at 2:00pm. There will be a brief gathering in the Narthex prior to the start of the ceremony.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
