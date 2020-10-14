Paul James Chrisman, Sr. "Chris"

Paul James "Chris" Chrisman, Sr., 87, of Frederick County, VA passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Chrisman was born in 1933 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Altia Chrisman. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict era. Mr. Chrisman retired from ABEX Corporation after 31 years of service. He was a former member of the VFW and attended Faith Revival Church. Mr. Chrisman enjoyed driving on the Skyline Drive, listening to old time country music, mowing the grass, and watching the Mayberry folks on the Andy Griffith Show. He especially loved his dogs and his granddaughter's Parakeets.
His wife, Nina Chrisman, preceded him in death in 1995.
Surviving are daughters, Darlene Burns of Joplin, MO, Dee Miller and Connie Everheart both of Augusta, WV, and Felecia Mason of Winchester, VA; sons, Paul James Chrisman, Jr. of VA, Daniel Edward Chrisman of Winchester, VA, and Danny Thompson of Augusta, WV; twenty-three grandchildren, including his two special granddaughters, Lisa Mason and Barbara Jean Mason both of Winchester, VA.
Along with his mother and his wife, Mr. Chrisman was preceded in death by a son, David Thompson.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Palmer officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA. A reception will follow the interment at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Alan Burns, Michael Burns, Robert McClure, and Tommy Comfort.
