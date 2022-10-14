Paul James Coffelt
Paul James Coffelt, 87, of Stephens City, went to be with Jesus Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in his residence.
He was born December 5, 1934, in Frederick County, the son of John and Ellen Vann Coffelt.
He was married to Janet Boone Coffelt for 65 years.
He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict.
Professionally, he had worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling plant and later Rubbermaid, where he completed his career.
He was a member of Victory Church and a lifetime member of the Millwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Donna Coffelt, Debra Hernandez, both of Winchester, James Coffelt and his wife Donna of Middletown, and Timothy Coffelt and his wife Theresa of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sara Watson of Baltimore.
A service will be 11:30 am Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, officiated by Pastor David Cunsolo. Burial will follow the service.
Casket Bearers will be Larry Erksine, Mike Coffelt, Anthony Coffelt, Timothy Coffelt, Chris Coffelt and Aisha Coffelt.
Friends will be received Monday 6-8:00 pm in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
