Paul L. Fletcher
Paul Loring Fletcher, 79, of Gore, VA, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, VA.
Paul was born on October 8, 1942, in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Roy L. and Bessie Gardner Fletcher. He worked for National Fruit Products in Winchester. Paul loved playing his guitar and enjoyed working on old cars and trucks especially old Datsun’s.
Surviving are two sons, Paul W. “PJ” Fletcher of Cross Junction, VA, and Richard L. Fletcher of Gore, VA; two sisters, Katherine “Kitty” Kerns of Gore, VA, and Janie Broxton of Williamsburg, VA; and three grandchildren, Richard Jr., Cody and Faith Fletcher and a great-grandson, Devin Fletcher.
Frank is preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Jean Fletcher, a brother, James “Bubby” Fletcher, and two sisters, Elizabeth Crosen and Betty Stonebraker.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12-1 PM followed by a funeral service at 1 PM. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA, 26737.
To view Paul's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
