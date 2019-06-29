Paul Lee Loar
Paul Lee Loar, 89, of Kirby, WV passed away on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab Center in Baker, WV.
Born on December 14, 1929 in Grafton, WV, he was the son of the late Leslie J. Loar Sr. and Loar (Keane) Loar.
Paul served in the U S Navy for 5 years and the U S Coast Guard for 23 years from which he retired as an E8-Senior Chief Petty Officer-Electrician, moving to Kirby, WV with his family. Paul worked as an electrician for many years after his military retirement. Paul enjoyed helping his friends and neighbors, especially working with Larry Saville on his farm putting in hay when he was able. He was a life member of Kirby American Legion Post 134, a life member of the NRA, a member of the Hott’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Kirby, WV and Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer’s Association.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two older brothers, Robert K. Loar and wife Genevieve, Leslie J. Loar Jr., a son-in-law, Gerald Pyles and nephew, William “Billy” Loar.
Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Ruth J. Loar, two daughters, Connie L. Pyles of Rio, Debbie Lupton and partner, Ramona Dobbs, of Kirby, a son, Mark Loar and significant other, Maria White of Mt. Top, PA; four grandchildren: Tiffany R. Loar-Erbacher, Courtney L. Sowers and spouse James, Nicole E. Campbell and spouse Kylle, Richard A. Lupton and spouse Tara and step-granddaughter, Lexi Boswell Vaught and spouse Timothy; eight great-grandchildren, 1 step-great-grandson and 1 grandson on the way. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Monford Loar, a brother-in-law, Donald Jeffreys, along with nieces, Cathy Sciegaj, Brenda Loar, Susan Jeffreys and nephew Donald “DJ” Jeffreys.
Per Paul’s wishes there will be no memorial service; however, please feel free to call Ruth and check on her and stop in to say “Hello”.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Augusta Rescue Squad P.O. Box 105 Augusta, WV 26704 or the charity of your choice.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
