Paul Lee Owens, 55, of Berryville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Reston Hospital Center.
He was born November 16, 1963 in Winchester the son of Floyd and Myrtle Ashby Owens.
He was a devoted family man and loved spoiling his five grandchildren.
He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
He is survived by his children, Alicia Owens and her partner Chris McMaster of Yuma, Az. and Matthew Owens and his wife Britney of Highview, WV; grandchildren, Devon, Landon, Shayla, Riley, and Kyleigh; siblings; Mary Carnes and her husband, Eddie, Patsy Ashby and her husband Randy, Jan Atkinson and partner Mike Graves, Pauline Salvador and James Owens; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
His parents and siblings, Joyce Ellison, Ellen Oscar, and Floyd Owens, Jr., preceded him in death.
A Memorial Gathering will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
