Paul M. Hash
Paul Max Hash, 86, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Hash was born August 15, 1937, in Grayson, Virginia, the son of the late James Benjamin Hash and Dora Miller Hash.
He had been the manager of People’s Drug Store, Drug Fair, and Coiner’s Hardware. He retired as the grocery manager at Giant Food in Leesburg, Virginia. He later worked as the plant manager with Virginia Honey in Berryville.
He was a member of Winchester Church of God.
He married Peggy Jean Rhodes on February 14, 1965, in Hamilton, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are two daughters, Teresa Compher (Duane) of Berryville and Jennifer McClellan (Eddie) of Winchester, VA; two sons, Brian Hash (Dawn) and Dennis Hash (LaWanda), all of Berryville, VA; a brother, Bill Hash of Nokesville, VA; a sister, Eva Hayes of Sugar Grove, VA; 11 grandchildren, Randy Hash (Molly), Allison Hillgren (Dan), Timothy Compher, Christina Russell (Ryan), Dwight McGinnis (Kayla), Logan McGinnis, Clinton McClellan, Jordyn McClellan, Justin Hash, Lacey Hash, and Ethan Hash; 3 great-grandchildren, Haley Hash, Lilly Hash, and Bentley Hash.
Five brothers, Wayne Hash, Roy Hash, Fred Hash, Bruce Hash, and Blaine Hash, and three sisters, Blanche Hash, Connie Gilbert, and Fay Tolliver, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Monday, August 21, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Kent Woodward and Rev. Chad Dunford officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be Randy Hash, Timothy Compher, Dwight McGinnis, Logan McGinnis, Clinton McClellan, Justin Hash, and Ethan Hash.
The family will receive friends 3:00 -5:00 P. M. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
