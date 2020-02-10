Paul M. Thomas “Red”
Paul “Red” Montague Thomas, 77, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Thomas was born September 27, 1942 in Millwood, Virginia, the son of the late Walter Shirman Thomas and Irene Mae Kent Thomas.
He was a horseman.
Surviving are sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please www.endersandshirley.com.
