Paul P. Bunner
Paul Purcell Bunner, 87, of Hayfield, VA died on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home.
Paul was born on September 8, 1932 in Whitacre, VA, the son of the late Eugene M. and Hilda Clark Bunner. He was a United States Army Veteran, worked for Rich foods for 20 years and was a member of the VFW Post # 21 in Winchester. Paul loved farming, hunting, gardening, cutting wood and being with his family “including his special lap dog, Angel.”
Paul married Linda Gardner Bunner on February 1, 1952 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 68 years is a daughter Paula M. Nixon and husband Keith of Winchester, VA; a grandson: Jayden Nixon; a brother James Bunner of Las Vegas, NV; a sister Reva Bobulinski of Capon Bridge, WV; a special niece: Lisa Vaughn & nephews: Bobby Lockhart, Jr.; Roger Gardner & families.
He is preceded in death by a grandson: Tristan Nixon; a brother Alfred Bunner; and a sister: Betty Gardner.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV at any time between the hours of 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020. To follow government regulations surrounding COVID-19, we ask that folks pay their respects and move through the home in a timely manner. We request all attending to maintain social distancing of six (6) feet.
Funeral service will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, June 9 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Glen Welch. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Paul’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com
