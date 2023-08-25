Paul Powers Dicks
Paul Powers Dicks, 87, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
Paul was born on May 26, 1936, in Middletown, Va. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1954.
After Paul graduated, he joined the United States Army as a Military Policeman. After leaving the military Paul served as a Winchester City Police Officer. Paul then served as Frederick County Deputy Sheriff until he joined the Virginia State Police where he served for over 35 years.
After retirement he was a Federal Marshal for The Roanoke Federal Court. Paul was also a member of Goodwin Memorial Methodist Church since the 1970s.
Paul is survived by his second wife, Cherie; daughters, Paula Nunley and Jennifer Dicks; stepdaughters, Jackie Mennonno and Jennifer Barker; sister, Mary Virginia Gruver; grandchildren, Ian Nunley, Jason Nunley, Alexander Mennonno, Erica Mennonno, and Sydney Barker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Surratt Dicks; parents, J. Wilbur Dicks and Mary O. Dicks; brother, Harry Dicks; and nephew, Gary Dicks.
A visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Oakey’s East Chapel. A Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Oakey’s East Chapel. His burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middletown, Va., on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 12 Noon.
Donations may be made to Goodwin Memorial Methodist Church, c/o Robert Duncan, 70 Rachel Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019 or to the Virginia State Police Association, Emergency Relief Fund, 6944 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Oakeys.com.
Arrangements by Oakey’s Funeral Service – East Chapel, Roanoke, VA (540) 977-3909.
