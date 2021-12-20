Paul R. Puffinburger, Jr. “PJ” of Stephens City, VA passed away December 15, 2021.
PJ was born in Winchester, VA to Paul R. Puffinburger Sr. and the late Patricia E. Puffinburger. He graduated from James Wood High School, class of 1988. He was employed with Rich’s for 18 years. At the time of his death, he was employed with Utiliquest. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and spending time with his family.
PJ leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, April; two sons, Cody Puffinburger (Chelsea) and Alex Puffinburger all of Stephens City; his father, Paul R. Puffinburger Sr.; siblings, Vicky Feathers (Late Richard Feathers Sr.), Gregory Puffinburger (Janet), Tammy Shirley (Harry), all of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews he was extremely close to.
The family with receive friends Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Caroline Brill Martin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to both the American Heart Association and the Diabetes Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
