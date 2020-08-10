Paul Rittenhouse
Paul Albert Rittenhouse, 95, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
Paul was born in 1925 in Jersey City, NJ, son of the late Joseph and Ella Rittenhouse. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, having served during the WWII conflict in the China-Burma-India Campaign. He graduated from Colgate University earning a Master’s degree in Economics. He was Manager of Market Research at Elf Aquitaine, Inc. in Stamford, CT, at the time of his retirement in 1982.
Surviving are his four children and their families, Paula Beales (Ronald), Patricia O’Shea, Christine Schmidt, Kenneth Rittenhouse (Lynnette), eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Paul left behind a legacy of education. He made it well known that his greatest source of pride was the fact that all of his children and grandchildren finished college; many with advanced degrees. This remains a testament to what was important to him.
With the move to Westminster Canterbury in Winchester, Paul made many new friends, especially Ann Beaver, his companion for many years.
He was preceded in death by Anne Rittenhouse, his wife of more than 59 years in 2007, and his siblings Joan Johnson, Lois Vierling, Robert Rittenhouse, and Richard Rittenhouse.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
