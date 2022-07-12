Paul S. McFarland, Jr. Paul S. McFarland, Jr., age 85, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at his residence.
Paul was born in 1937 in Winchester, the son of the late Paul S. McFarland Sr. and Elizabeth F. McFarland Elliott. He retired from Solenberger’s Hardware where he worked as a sales associate for many years. Paul was an avid reader of the daily newspaper and his bible. He loved history, gardening, and was quite the handyman around the house. He was a faithful church goer at Hayfield Assembly of God where he was a member. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
Paul married Frances Lee Paxton on June 25, 1960, in Orange, Virginia. She preceded him in death in 2019.
Surviving are sons, Paul S. McFarland, III (Lena) and Todd A. McFarland (Debbie); grandchildren, Paul S. McFarland, IV (Christina) and Kamelia E. McFarland; and a brother, David L. McFarland (Sheryl).
A one-hour visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022 beginning at 10am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a graveside service beginning at 11:30am conducted at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Hayfield, Virginia.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
