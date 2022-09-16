Paul Stephenson Turner Paul Stephenson Turner, 70, passed away peacefully at his home in Winchester, Va., on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born January 2, 1952, in Winchester, Va., the son of Mary Turner of Stephens City, Va., and the late James (Sambo) Washington Sr.
He worked as a tire technician for over 30 years at Valley Pike Tires and Jerry Tires before he retired and was recently employed at Martin's Grocery Stores on Pleasant Valley Road for five years.
He is survived by his lifelong faithful love, Cheryl Turner Funk; his daughters, Kisha Washington (Derrick), Laura Walker (Andre) and Alicia Tengler (Bobby); one son, Lavyathan Davis; sisters, Barbara Turner, Margaret (Reggie) Coulbourn and Lisa Turner; four grandchildren, Jadyn, Jalyssa, Kahleesha and Semaji, who all were his pride and joy, and also three great-grandchildren; one uncle, Thomas (Bud) Turner; one aunt, Bea Cartwright, and many nieces, nephews and family friends whose lives Stevie touched.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Turner, and grandparents, Robert and Ola Turner.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, with the viewing starting at 10:00 am and followed by the funeral service at 11:00am at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
We will be following CDC guidelines for Covid. Masks must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
