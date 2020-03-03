Paul Wayne Berry
Paul Wayne Berry, 64, of Boyce, VA, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA.
Services and burial for Mr. Berry will be conducted privately.
Mr. Berry was born in Portsmouth, VA on November 10, 1955 a son of the late Harry Edward and Edith Catherine Fincham Berry. Mr. Berry worked as a roofer with Clarke County Roofing and guttering for many years. He loved saltwater fishing in the Carolinas, darts, antiquing and his mustang.
Survivors include his son Kevin Wayne Berry and wife Kyra of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Jo Ann Mowery and husband Doug of Strasburg, VA, Linda Burcham and husband Edsel of Winchester, VA.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
