Paul Wendell Dick
Paul Wendell Dick, 80, of Winchester, VA joined his heavenly Father on Friday, December 4, 2020.
He was born on January 4, 1940 in Sunnyside, VA, the son of Purcell Orland and Pauline Reta (Moore) Dick.
Wendell attended Miller Elementary School and then went to James Wood High School (for 5th grade) when it opened in 1950. He graduated in 1958.
He won the Winchester Star Leadership Scholarship and the American Legion Award and was James Wood’s “Outstanding Male Athlete.” While in high school, he was 1st team district 10 basketball player, earned 14 Varsity letters, and participated in football, basketball, baseball, and track. He was one of the first James Wood High School graduates to have perfect attendance for all 12 years of schooling.
Wendell married Anita L. Jenkins of Middletown, VA on December 18, 1966. They had two children: Paula Vanscoy (Billy) and Paul Wesley Dick, both of Winchester. They were also the proud grandparents of Jillian Grace Vanscoy and Emmanuelle Hope Vanscoy.
In 1958, Wendell enrolled at Potomac State Junior College in Keyser, WV, on a basketball scholarship where he led the team in free-throw shooting for two years. While at PSJC, he was elected as an International Trustee for the Circle K Organization.
In 1960, he entered West Virginia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education. He was a goalie on the WVU men’s soccer team and also earned his MS Degree in Health and Safety. After graduating, he joined the Army National Guard in Winchester. While in Basic Training in Fort Jackson, he was selected as the “Outstanding Trainee” and was catcher of the undefeated softball team. He completed his Guard requirement in 1969.
Wendell enjoyed playing for a traveling semi-professional basketball team and fast pitch softball. He and Anita moved to Shenandoah Hills in Frederick County, VA in 1966 and have resided there since with the best lifelong friends and neighbors imaginable.
Wendell Dick worked for the Frederick County Public School System as a Teacher, Guidance Counselor, Coach, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal and Principal (Frederick Country Junior High School) and as a Coordinating Administrator (James Wood High School) over a span of 28 years. He took early retirement in 1991.
After working for FCPS, Wendell worked for State Senator Russ Potts, from 1991-1996. In this capacity, he was honored with the distinguished David Eisenhower Award (presented by the Quad State Legislative Group in 1997).
P. W. Dick was a Cross-County and Track Official for 50 years (1960-2010). For many years, he was also a “Color Commentator” for 92.5 WINC-FM Sports with Joe Pasquali.
Wendell held lifetime memberships in the James Wood Athletic Association, the Potomac State College Alumni Association, the West Virginia University Alumni Association, the Virginia Retired Teachers Association, and the Greenwood Fire and Rescue Company Association.
Wendell Dick was active in numerous community groups including the Evans Home for Children, the Frederick County Retired Teachers Association, and the James Wood High School Athletic Association. For several years, he served as Co-Director of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Sports Breakfast.
P. Wendell and Anita were also members of the Crossroads Community Church in Winchester.
Wendell received the following recognitions (honors and awards)
1974 — Winc. / Fred Co. Jaycees Outstanding Young Educator
1984 — Region IV Principals Association Award
1990 — Fast-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame Inductee
1991 — Lord Fairfax Community College Medallion
1991 — Exchange Club Book of Golden Deeds Award
1999 — Doo Dah Day King (Winchester / Frederick County)
2000 — James Wood High School established the P. Wendell Dick Athletic Hall of Fame
2004 — Winc. / Fred Co. Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year
2005 — Inductee, Potomac State College Athletic Hall of Fame
2006 — Northern Shen. Valley United Way Volunteer of the Year
2007 — Winc. / Fred Co. American Red Cross Humanitarian Award
2011 — Walk of Fame recipient, James Wood High School
2001 — Recognition, VA Sons of the American Revolution for Citizenship
2013 — James W. Casey Service Award
Wendell’s hobbies and interests included: reading sports biographies, coin collecting, sports (playing and spectator: “THE BLUE AND GOLD”: James Wood High, Potomac State, WVU); March Madness; music of the 50’s and 60’s; Elvis Presley, and public speaking engagements.
Surviving Wendell are his wife of 53 years, Anita, his daughter Paula Vanscoy (Billy), his son Wes, his grandchildren, Jillian and Emmy Vanscoy, his brother, Wayne Dick (Janet), and his sister-in-law Patty Painter (Mike). He was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Purcell Dick, in-laws Joseph and Colleen Jenkins, and a sister, Phyllis M. Frye.
Per Wendell’s wishes, no services will be held. In 2010, he was blessed to experience “Wendell Dick Day” at JWHS.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wendell’s name to Crossroads Community Church, 1147 Berryville Ave, Winchester, VA 22601, the Evans Home for Children 330 E Leicester St, Winchester, VA 22601, the Free Medical Clinic 301 N. Cameron St. Winchester, VA 22601, Greenwood Fire and Rescue 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602, or the James Wood Athletic Association 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences can be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(2) entries
A legend.
Just a class act all around.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.