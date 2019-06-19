Paul William Magtutu (also fondly known as Poppy) age 88 of Winchester, Virginia passed away on June 14, 2019 in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. He was born May 19, 1932 in Washington, D.C. the son of Gervasio and Kyriakitcha Magtutu.
Born and raised in Washington, D.C. he was a member of the Washington Police Boys Club #5 and participated in boxing, gymnastics, and football. He graduated from Bladensburg High School in Maryland, and earned his degree from Maryland University in 1955, proudly recalling his days as the star quarterback. Paul married the love of his life, Peggy, in 1958.
He proudly started his service in the U.S. Air Force in 1955. He was a Viet Nam Veteran receiving numerous accolades and medals, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service, Joint Service Commendation, Air Force Commendation, Air Force Outstanding Unit, Combat Readiness, National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Honor medal, and Air Force Small Arms Expert Marksmanship. He was presented with the U.S. Air Force North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Crest for Security Forces. He honorably served his country for over 24 years. He was a powerful leader, a patriot to his core, and had a strong brotherhood with his men. He was respected and loved by everyone around him. At home or abroad, his spirit was unbreakable. Following retirement as a Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Air Force he was aggressively sought after by the private sector and continued a successful career until retirement.
He enjoyed traveling the world, football, fishing, golf, rebuilding cars, computers, and making memories with friends and family. He was loyal, he never turned his back and always extended a helping hand, regardless of relation or personal cost. As a native of Washington, D.C. his team was the Redskins. Following in the footsteps of many great chefs, he was an excellent cook. He never met a stranger and his eyes shined in a way that reflected his deep empathy with those around him when he smiled. Chocolate was his major food group, closely followed by Twizzlers, M&M’s, carrot cake, and liverwurst on pumpernickel.
His faith was strong, and his family was his biggest treasure. He loved his life, and in his final days frequently reveled in the fantastic life that he’d led. He followed the Sinatra motto “I did it my way”. He was a kind, loving, supportive husband and father. He worked hard, gave teddy bear hugs and whispered never ending words of encouragement. His girls learned the important life lessons from him, and they are both strong, tenacious and independent to this day.
His grandsons were his pride and joy and he taught them by example always. Paul instilled strong values, what it means to be a strong man, and walk tall with your head held high. He taught them that the only thing you carry on from this life is your integrity, and as such it is the ultimate value.
Paul was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Peggy Jane.
He is survived by his children, Kimberly Anne Mary Barr and her husband Stephan of Henderson, Nevada, and Sharon Monique Magtutu Hathaway of Fairfax, Virginia; grandchildren, Stephan Paul Barr, and Marcus Paul Magtutu Hathaway; great grandchildren, Keegan Barr and Ryleigh Barr; his siblings Nicholas Bienvenido Magtutu (wife Jay K.) of Maryland, Gabriel Joseph Magtutu (wife Cathy J.) of Colorado; his loving goddaughter, Patricia Margo Magtutu.
A celebration of Pau’s life will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 and friends will be received from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Dr. Winchester, VA.
Funeral and burial will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
