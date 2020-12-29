Paula Gay Wahlman, 86, of Winchester, passed away December 27, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center. Paula was born in Gary, Indiana, the only child of Porter C. Webb and Bertie Marie Chron Webb. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1953.
Paula was employed at Leggett/Belk in the customer service and gift wrap department. She retired in 1999 and a few months later joined American Express Financial Advisors (now Ameriprise) as an administrative assistant to help her daughter, retiring a second time in 2005. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, a Circle leader and on the Bereavement Committee and Living Memorial Committee. She was a Lifetime Member of Presbyterian Women.
She married Paul James (Jim) Wahlman, Jr., on October 8, 1960, in Gary, Indiana. Together they raised two daughters and lived in Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio before moving to Winchester in 1984.
Surviving with her husband are her daughter, Patricia J. Keeton, of Winchester, and daughter Susan W. Kagey and son-in-law Wayne Kagey, Jr., of Stephens City.
Arrangements with Omps Funeral Home are incomplete.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Helper Fund or Blue Ridge Hospice.
