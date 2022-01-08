Paula K. Midock, 68, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Thursday, December 30, at Winchester Medical Center with her family at her side.
Mrs. Midock was born in Hot Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late Mabel L. and Waldo T. Neff.
Paula was a graduate of Valley High School, Class of 1971. She received her bachelor’s degree in Music Education and Vocal Performance from James Madison University; a master’s degree in Special Education from Radford University, followed by a second master’s degree in Music Therapy. Paula believed in the power of music to transform lives and over the course of her lifetime shared her love of music with thousands of children and families. Through her career she was a music teacher, special needs pre-school teacher, and Music Therapist in various school systems, including Frederick County Public Schools. In 1987 Paula founded the “Music to Grow On” program at the Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy, which was one of her proudest accomplishments. Paula was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church where she also served as a director of the Joyful Voices Children’s Choir and as a Cantor. Paula retired in 2018 and continued to blossom and thrive, taking up nature photography, cooking, and watercolors. While she was a woman of many talents, above all she was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother.
Due to COVID precautions, a private service for Paula will be livestreamed on Monday, January 10 at 5 pm via her obituary page on the Omps Funeral Home website. There will also be an opportunity for the public to pay respects from 10 am – 3 pm on Monday, January 10 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please see Paula’s full obituary, visitation information, livestreaming details, and memorial donation information at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
