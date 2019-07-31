Pauline C. Rockwell, 100, of Romney, WV passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care Unit, Romney, WV.
Born on September 21, 1918 in Three Churches, WV, she was the daughter of the late Leslie Homer (Kess) Cheshire and Nola Saville Cheshire.
Pauline attended Potomac State College and Shepherd College and she taught school in Hampshire County before starting a family. She was a member of the Romney First United Methodist Church and the Morning Fellowship of United Methodist Women, Romney Woman’s Club, American Legion Auxiliary, Eight and Forty, and the VFW Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John S. (Sam) Rockwell, Jr. and a grandson.
Surviving is one son, Douglas S. Rockwell and wife Carol; daughters, Paula Boyce and husband T.C. and Jackie Helsley and husband Dale, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel 115 E. Birch Lane Romney, WV with Pastor Mark James officiating. Interment will be at the Ebenezer Cemetery Romney. The family will receive friends from 10-11 at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home of Romney, WV.
