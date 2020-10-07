On September 22, 2020, Pauline Louise McVay Brown of Front Royal, Virginia left her temporary home of 85 years and went to dwell in the House of the Lord forever. She died peacefully of natural causes. She was born in Marietta, Ohio on June 15, 1935 to the late Ollie C. McVay and Lina L. McCain McVay.
She graduated from Marietta High School in 1953 and married Paul Edward Brown of St. Marys, WV on February 6, 1955. She was employed in the offices of Marietta Concrete and then with Union Carbide (silicones) of Sistersville, WV.
They lived in St. Marys the first eight years of their marriage and their twin children were born there. Over the years the family lived in Greenville, PA, Roanoke, VA, Westminster, CO, Winchester, VA, Leesburg, VA, and Sterling, VA. Front Royal, VA had been their home for over 30 years prior to their recent years in assisted living in Strasburg, VA.
After her children were born, she was a stay-at-home mom for several years. While living in Colorado, she was employed by Adams County School District No. 50 as an instructional aide, a job she loved but had to give up due to severe rheumatoid arthritis which she battled for over 40 years.
Besides her husband of 65 years, she is survived by a son, Brian Andrew Brown of Front Royal, VA and a daughter, Joni Ellen Brown Beetem (John) of Arvada, CO. Also surviving are two sisters Betty Taylor of Williamstown, WV and Rosalie Shepard of Augusta, GA and several nieces and nephews.
A private, grave-side service was held in St. Marys, WV on September 28, 2020.
