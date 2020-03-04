Pauline M. Kelley

It is with great sadness that we announce our mother, Pauline Mary Kelley, 79, a lifelong resident of White Post, Virginia, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.
Ms. Kelley was born February 13, 1941 in White Post, Virginia, daughter of the late Clinton Lichliter and Lillian Vance Lichliter. Her late grandmother, Bessie Sue Lichliter, had a hand in raising her.
She worked at Berryville Graphics.
She was a very kind woman who loved her family immensely. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin Dumais and her husband, Mike, of Inwood, WV; two sons, Steve T. Hawkins and his wife, Ashley, and Jeffrey T. Hawkins, all of White Post, VA; four grandsons, Jesse Hawkins and his wife, Crystal, Beau Hawkins, Joel Dumais and Jordan Dumais and two granddaughters, Emily Jones and her husband, Andrew, and Rachel Sharp and her husband, Justin; four great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Keaton, Damion and Clayton; and a special sister-in-law, Alice Lichliter.
A brother, Jennings Lichliter, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. Services and burial will be private.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
