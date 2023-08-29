Pauline Mae Fretz
Pauline Mae Fretz, 88, of Winchester, VA, died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was born November 24, 1934, the daughter of Kenneth and Florence Mindler Hahn. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City, VA. She retired as a baker for Rich Products. She was Washington Nationals fan, and avid reader, she enjoyed her flowers, needlepoint, canasta and sewing for the savior group.
She married James Fretz on February 3, 1956; he preceded her in death December 15, 2001.
Mrs. Fretz is survived by two children, Dennis Fretz of Winchester, and Debbie King (Rich) of Pine River, WI, two stepgranddaughters and two stepgreat-grandchildren and three sisters, Doris, Marjorie, and Carol and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband James, she is preceded in death by a sister, Janice.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 11:00 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stephens City with the Rev. Janice Marie Lowden officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to either: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA, 22601 or Trinity Lutheran Church, 810 Fairfax St. Stephens City, VA, 22655
