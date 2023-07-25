Pauline Z. Strother
Pauline Zirk Strother, 90, of Winchester, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 21, 2023 at her home with family by her side.
Pauline was born on September 8, 1932 in Three Churches, WV, the daughter of the late Franklin and Minnie Mongold Zirk. Pauline worked for American Woodmark in Winchester, VA and enjoyed camping, watching birds at the feeder, cooking, and being with her family.
Pauline married Lewis W. “Wayne” Strother on February 6, 1958 in Cumberland, MD. Wayne died on June 17, 2022.
Surviving is a son: Lewis W. Strother Jr. (Debbie) of Toms Brook, VA; a daughter: Kathy J. Miller of Harrisonburg, VA; a sister: Pearl Zimmerman of Stephens City, VA; 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by two sons: Roger & Steve Miller; a brother: Robert Zirk and two sisters: Charlotte Fletcher & Beulah Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Pauline to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.