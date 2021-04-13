Pearl C. (Carper) Shiley, 94, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born September 15, 1926 in Winchester, VA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Theodore Carper and Laura Virginia (Swartz) Carper.
She was a member of the Inwood United Methodist Church. Pearl was a country music fan and she loved to travel.
She is survived by her companion of more than 20 years, John Goller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Shiley; five brothers, Roy B., Russell T., Ernest W., Holmes E., and Robert Carper; and two sisters, Helen E., and Frances V. Shade.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM in Pleasant View Memory Gardens with Pastor John Lewis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inwood United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 1730, 62 True Apple Way, Inwood, WV 25428.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
