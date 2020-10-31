Pearl Carper Hartsell passed away peacefully on October 28 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC.
Pearl was born in Frederick County on October 20, 1928 to Anna and Claud Carper. She was a 1946 graduate of Stephens City High School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Edna Mae Whittaker, Clara Kern, and Dorothy Hook; her husband of 62 years Ed, and her daughter Debbie.
She retired from Bostic Sugg Furniture and was a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her son, Doug of Belmont, NC, niece Joyce Carden of Winchester, and other nieces and nephews.
Wilkerson Funeral Services of Greenville is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cypress Glen Benevolence Fund, 100 Hickory St. Greenville, NC 27858 or Jarvis Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. Greenville, NC 27858 or to a charity of one's choice.
Burial will be private.
