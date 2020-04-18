Pearl “Penny” Rhea Clarke, 87, of Winchester, formerly of Baltimore, died Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury Community. Pearl was born August 7, 1932 in Kelford near Lewiston, NC, the daughter of Thomas Parker and Nina Hurdle Parker. She was married to Edward Owen Clarke, Jr., for 62 years. Her husband preceded her in death. Pearl and Ed enjoyed retirement years boating and living in Venice, Florida prior to moving to Winchester VA. Pearl is lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and citizen. She moved through life with graceful fortitude and courage- her faith steadfast.
Pearl served as a dedicated volunteer for several hospice programs in both Maryland and Florida. In addition, she volunteered for smoking cessation and other community programs with Union Memorial Hospital, where she was named President of the Auxiliary. After completing her Master’s degree in Traditional Acupuncture in 1990, she practiced acupuncture and other holistic modalities of healing through 2003.
She is survived by her children: Deborah Clarke (husband J. Kendall Huber) of Falmouth, MA, Catherine Clarke of Timonium, MD, Carolyn Gartner (husband Peter) of Cross Junction, VA, and Ed Clarke III (wife Kirsten) Hampstead, MD; and by her grandchildren: Alex Huber, Ryan and Lauren Hoak, Joe, Jesse, and Hope Clarke, and her brother William A. Conner of Orange Park, FL.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland.
