Peggy A. Ritenour Peggy Ann Ritenour, 89, of Winchester Virginia, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Ritenour was born August 31, 1932, in Charles Town, West Virginia, daughter of the late Joseph Nelson Willingham and Hester Alice Bell Willingham.
She was a homemaker and a member of Greenwood Baptist Church.
Her husband Carroll Richard Ritenour preceded her in death on February 24, 2018.
Surviving are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Her brothers, David Willingham and George Linwood Willingham, and sister, Maxine Garland, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA, with Pastor Glenn Welsh officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia United Methodist Church Cemetery, White Post, VA.
Pallbearers will be Tony Harper, Doug Kitts, Greg Ritenour, Frankie Ritenour, Lee Middleton, and Danny Benner.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 P. M. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greenwood Baptist Church, 779 Greenwood Rd., Winchester, VA 22602 or to Winchester Rescue Mission, 435 N. Cameron St., Winchester, VA 22601.
The family asks for all to wear red as it was Peggy’s favorite color.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
