Peggy Allen Golightly Larrick
Peggy Allen Golightly Larrick, 93, of Winchester, died Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born December 25,1928, in Winchester, the daughter of the late James (Frank) and Violet Marston Golightly.
Peggy graduated from Handley High School. She was married to her husband of 74 years, Donald Larrick Sr. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Winchester Moose Club.
Peggy was an athlete in her youth. She was a member of the Girl's Athletic Association, including their bowling league. She played softball and volleyball.
In her leisure time she enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and being a homemaker to her 5 children, which she loved the most.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Linda Zuckerman and her husband, Phillip, Deborah Larrick, Scott Larrick and Laura Vance, all of Winchester; grandchildren, Jennifer Larrick, Nathan Zuckerman and his wife, Jennifer, Ian Zuckerman and his wife, Keirah, Carly Vance; three great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; siblings, Robert and Donald Golightly, Janice Buterakos, and James Moran.
Her son, Donald Larrick Jr., and siblings Gary and James Golightly, Ann Short, Joetta Lascola, and Dennis Moran preceded her in death.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
